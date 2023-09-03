You couldn’t imagine a better time for music fans than the second day of the 25th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI. Perfect weather brought out the best in the assembled artists, vendors, staff, and fans as the sell-out crowd celebrated with good vibes all day long. The beauty of this festival – even if you don’t know any of the bands on your way in, you certainly manage to have a great time and leave knowing and loving some new artists.

The festival brings authentic sounds of the South annually to the beachside southern RI town of Charlestown, deep Americana if you will. With bands hailing from Austin, Memphis, New Orleans, and front porches across the region, the strength of this festival is that it presents folk music at its core – the music of the people, by the people, and for the people.

With three stages and the occasional pop up performance on the lawn, there was more than enough to keep fans rocking. The Dance Tent was busy night and day with festival favorites Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Corey Ledet & Zydeco Trouble and The Revelers keeping the beat. Main stage highlights included a crowd-pleasing set from Shinyribs, classic covers and originals with JJ Grey & Mofro, and a grand New Orleans street party from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. The Roots Stage, was equally busy with impressive moments from Son Little, Dustbowl Revival, and Donna the Buffalo.

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Although you won’t hear these bands on commercial radio, and they may not appear in your Spotify recommendations, these artists demonstrate the spirit of live music, day or night. Who needs an algorithm when you’ve got “rithm” and roots!

Check out some photos in the slideshow above and gallery below from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams. The festival continues on Sunday, September 3.

