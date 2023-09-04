NEWPORT, R.I. – Ethan David (Stratford, Conn.) finished off a header from Chase Zorner (Saunderstown, R.I.) for a first-half goal and Daniel Goba (North Kingstown, R.I.) scored his first collegiate goal in the 57th minute as Salve Regina University men’s soccer defeated Johnson & Wales University, 2-1, in non-league action at Toppa Field on Sunday afternoon.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Salve Regina 1, Johnson & Wales 1

Records: Salve Regina (1-1-0), Johnson & Wales (0-1-1)

All-Time Series: Salve Regina owns a 10-6-2 mark in the series and wins for the first time in nine years – last win coming in 2014 (2-1 on the grass of Reynolds Field on the Seahawk campus).

SUMMARY:

41:31 – Multiple corner kick opportunities finally delivered the game’s first goal as Ethan David finished off a headed pass from Chase Zorner . | Salve Regina 1, Johnson & Wales 0

finished off a headed pass from . | Salve Regina 1, Johnson & Wales 0 56:39 – Nathan Costantino ‘s throw reached Daniel Goba who knocked it in for his first collegiate goal. | Salve Regina 2, Johnson & Wales 0

‘s throw reached who knocked it in for his first collegiate goal. | Salve Regina 2, Johnson & Wales 0 73:47 – After a corner kick, Jonathan Baker caromed his shot off the cross with an assist from Brian Miller. | Salve Regina 2, Johnson & Wales 1

NOTEWORTHY:

Aidan Figueira got a win in his first start of 2023 while making two saves.

Salve Regina doubled up the visitors in shots (10 to 5) while getting five in both halves.

The Seahawks had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks with all three opportunities coming in the first half.

A physical game featured 42 fouls with 23 whistled on Salve Regina.

QUOTING COACH O’ROURKE:

“Without Roger Williams on our schedule this season, our match against Johnson & Wales is as close as we will get to a true derby. So we tried to get the entire roster to invest even more emotion and focus into this match due to the lack of our traditional bayside derby opponent. And as always, JWU was not easy to break down and get in behind. But I thought we were better today at controlling the tempo of the match and dictating the pace of the game, as opposed to our weekend tilt in Boston where we had more of the game dictated to us. I thought the pairing of Muncaster and Tomas in the middle of the field was the real difference-maker for us today as most of our best sequences of play flowed through the two of them. And honestly, Ben Tomas was just simply class for us in the middle of the park today. He settled things down and brought balls under control. He anchored our entire midfield and played the best passes forward for us throughout the course of the match. I cannot say enough about the true quality of player that he is!” — Seahawk head coach Craig O’Rourke II

ON THE HORIZON:

The Seahawks travel to North Dartmouth, Mass., to face the Corsairs of UMass Dartmouth at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.