John Gorka is a wonderfully gifted American singer-songwriter who appeared at a Newport Live production as the season closer at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. In 1991, Rolling Stone magazine called him “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of what has been dubbed the New Folk Movement.”

Gorka has a committed following of those familiar with his work, and the sold-out crowd were handsomely rewarded with this performance. He sets the tone with his opener, “I’m From New Jersey, ” a rich tongue-in-cheek reference to what the evening had to offer. He sings, “I’m from New Jersey; I don’t expect too much. If the world ended today, I would adjust.” His songwriting and delivery exemplify what the craft can be at its very best. He takes you on a roller coaster ride from literal belly laughs to the deepest emotion one can experience in public.

Gorka paid tribute to some of the songwriters who helped pave the way, most notably Nanci Griffith, who recognized his gifts and encouraged him in the early years to enter a songwriting contest in Kerrville, TX, which he won. Gorka later met Pops Staples and penned something that Pops recorded. This was a very high mark for him. Gorka noted how much he enjoyed the beautiful setting of the show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary as the view from the stage riser was idyllic, overlooking acres of deep grass, trees, old lichen-covered stone walls yielding to the ocean at sunset. Do yourself the favor of catching one of these shows next season.

Check out some photos in the gallery below from WUN contributor Jack Casey.

