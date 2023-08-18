Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 18.

👏 Thousands turned out last night for newportFILM’s sold-out premiere of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams State Park. Congrats to Sid and all involved! Were you there? What did you think of the film? Comment below.

⛵ Forty-eight sailing teams will be at the start line at 11 am this morning for Ida Lewis Yacht Club’s 18th Ida Lewis Distance Race. Read More

⚓ Staying on the water, Sail Newport and organizers of the annual Sail for Hope on Saturday, September 30, have announced that the sailboat race will raise funds to help the victims of the Maui wildfires. Read More and Get Involved

⚾ All eyes will be on the Smithfield Little League today as they take on Nolensville, TN, in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The game is at 3 pm on ESPN.

🗓️ On tap this weekend → Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, Food Truck Sunsets, Reading of Washington’s Letter, and more! Things To Do This Weekend

🗓️ The Newport Police Department will have an open house on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 6-7 P.M. in the Newport Police Department Assembly Room located at 120 Broadway. The open house is for anyone interested in applying to be a police officer now or in the future. More Information

👉 WJAR reports from Middletown → Road construction on Aquidneck Avenue disrupts local businesses and tourism

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 62. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SE wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:57 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:51 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:21 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Kulak from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 12 am

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Back In The Day from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm. to8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: J-Krak and Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

Thursday, August 24: American Star

According to the city, the grant will help pay for training a minimum of 15 Firefighters to the Paramedic Level of Prehospital Emergency Medical Care Licensing.

The Red Sox didn’t do much at the trade deadline, but they had reasonable expectations that getting Chris Sale and Trevor Story back from injuries would bring some energy to their postseason push.

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots apparently have seen a little too much of one another over the past couple of days.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com

Cano’s campaign says that Lapierre and Filkins join “the growing diverse coalition that has now reached more than sixty leaders and organizations who have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress”.

Sailors Plan to Raise Funding for Maui Wildfire Relief

For several years, DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August as it contends with a shrinking summertime labor force with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school.

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner said.

Happening This Weekend

Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

Forty-Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on everything local, with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.

New documentary explores life of local surf legend (WPRI)

Road construction on Aquidneck Avenue disrupts local businesses and tourism (WJAR)