Jamestown School Committee Chair Kristine Lapierre and Jamestown School Committee Clerk Agnes Filkins announced their support and endorsement of Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One.

Cano’s campaign says that Lapierre and Filkins join “the growing diverse coalition that has now reached more than sixty leaders and organizations who have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress”.

Of her endorsement, Kristine Lapierre said, “I am excited to support Sandra Cano for Congress. Sandra has a profound understanding of the critical role that education plays in shaping the future of our children and of our country. As a school committee member, I have paid close attention to the work she’s done as the Chair of the Senate Education Committee advancing access to early childhood education as well as Civics and Financial Literacy education in our secondary schools. Representation matters when we haven’t been dealt into the game for so long. I am eager to see Sandra bring her perspective and passion for addressing the inequities in education to the national level.”

Agnes Filkins said, “I am really impressed with Sandra’s track record, her tenacity and determination to do right by Rhode Islanders. All throughout her decade of legislative service, she’s been a champion of education – from School Committee ten years ago to the Senate Education Committee now. It’s really important to me that we send someone to Congress who prioritizes students and teachers. Sandra is also a great champion of reproductive rights, which is one of the most vital human rights issues facing our country right now. It’s time for us to send a woman to Congress. I trust Sandra Cano to fight for what’s right in Washington.”

Sandra Cano reacted to this endorsement, “Kristine Lapierre’s leadership on the Jamestown School Committee is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and prioritization of students’ best interest. Her ability to build consensus with her school committee is what makes for great policy outcomes. Agnes Filkins’ broadly recognized commitment to education and democracy is something we share. I am so honored to earn the support of these amazing women.”

Kristine Lapierre and Agnes Filkins and the more than sixty leaders and organizations that have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress are working with Sandra in their communities to get out the vote for her in the Democratic Primary. This includes knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending emails and texts, and hosting events.

Cano has received three major Rhode Island union endorsements including both teachers unions Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Healthcare Professionals (RIFTHP) and National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI), and the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP).

Cano has also received the endorsement of the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee, Jamestown Democratic Town Committee, Lincoln Democratic Town Committee and was named a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate.

Endorsements from local leaders include:

Mayors: Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi, Former Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray, Former Pawtucket Mayor Robert Metivier;

State Senators: Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (SD4 North Providence, Providence), Samuel Bell (SD5 Providence), Louis DiPalma (SD12 Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton), Dawn Euer (SD13 Newport, Jamestown), Valerie Lawson (SD14 East Providence), Majority Leader Ryan Pearson (SD19 Cumberland, Lincoln), Meghan Kallman (SD15 Pawtucket, Providence), Robert Britto (SD18 East Providence, Pawtucket), Melissa Murray (SD24 Woonsocket, North Smithfield), Mark McKenney (SD30 Warwick), Pamela Lauria (SD32 Barrington, East Providence, Bristol), and Alana DiMario (SD36 Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham); and Former State Senator Jim Seveney (SD11 Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton);

State Representatives: Edith Ajello (HD1 Providence), Rebecca Kislak (HD4 East Side of Providence), Joshua Giraldo (HD56 Central Falls), and Karen Alzate (HD60 Pawtucket, Central Falls ), Former State Representative and Gun Safety Advocate Linda Finn (HD72 Portsmouth, Middletown);

Municipal Leaders: Pawtucket City Council President Terrence Mercer, Pawtucket City Council At-Large Members Michael Araujo, Roberto Moreno and Yesenia Rubio; Pawtucket City Council Members Mark Wildenhain, Neicy Coderre, and Marlena Martins Stachowiak; the entire Pawtucket School Committee (members James Chellel Jr., Chair, Kimberly Grant, Deputy Chair, Joanne Bonollo, Jennifer Carney, Gerard Charbonneau, Erin Dube, and Marsha Fernandes); as well as Central Falls Officials Robert Ferri (City Council President), Tatiana Baena (City Council At Large), and Hugo Figueroa (School Board Member and former City Councilor); North Providence Councilors Dino Autiello (Town Council President), Steven Loporchio, Ronald R. Baccala, Jr, and Ken Amoriggi; Bristol Town Council Member Timothy Sweeney; and Portsmouth School Committee Vice Chair Juan Carlos Payero; Cumberland Town Council Members Lisa Beaulieu and Bob Shaw; Cumberland School Committee Member Mark Fiorillo; Former Cumberland Town Councilors Jim Higgins, Stephanie Gemski, and Thomas Kane.

Sandra Cano has been serving Rhode Islanders for over a decade. She is the only candidate in this race with legislative experience at every level of government in Rhode Island. On the Pawtucket School Committee, she worked to defend the public education system that welcomed her as a teenager in this country. As a Pawtucket City Councilwoman, Sandra saw how city government directly affects residents, and she worked to shape policies that had a positive impact on their daily lives. Now in the State Senate, Sandra proudly gives voice to the diverse communities of District 8. Sandra is chair of the Senate Education Committee – the first Latina to hold the position. She serves as a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Permanent Joint Legislative Commission on Child Care. If elected, Sandra will be the first Colombian American woman to serve in Congress.