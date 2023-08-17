Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
#10. Barnstable Town, MA
– View share: 1.10%
– Views to own market: 27.80%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 49.60%
#9. Norwich, CT
– View share: 1.30%
– Views to own market: 31.30%
– Views to other markets within own state: 24.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 44.50%
#8. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 1.70%
– Views to own market: 19.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
– Views to markets within other states: 71.10%
#7. Springfield, MA
– View share: 1.70%
– Views to own market: 40.30%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 48.20%
#6. Bridgeport, CT
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 35.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 21.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 43.40%
#5. New Haven, CT
– View share: 2.20%
– Views to own market: 30.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 29.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.90%
#4. Worcester, MA
– View share: 3.70%
– Views to own market: 31.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 46.40%
#3. Hartford, CT
– View share: 5.50%
– Views to own market: 39.30%
– Views to other markets within own state: 17.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 42.80%
#2. Boston, MA
– View share: 23.60%
– Views to own market: 36.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 12.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 50.60%
#1. New York, NY
– View share: 34.90%
– Views to own market: 20.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%