Frederick R. Stevenson, Jr. 69, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on August 14, 2023. He was the husband of Dr. Karen (Holmes) Stevenson.

Born in Honolulu, HI on September 25, 1953, He was the son of Margaret (Taylor) Stevenson of Portsmouth, and the late Frederick Stevenson Sr. Fred grew up in a Navy family, living in Hawaii, Key West, FL., Charleston, SC. and eventually settling in Rhode Island. They were stationed at Naval Ammunition Depot on Prudence Island, and soon fell in love with life on Prudence. Fred alongside his Dad became one of the 1st EMT’s on the Island which sparked his interest in the medical field. He graduated from URI and began a career as an ICU Nurse and later Nursing Supervisor for the VA Hospital, and later worked in the ICU at New England Medical Center (Tufts). In 1992, Fred changed careers and entered real estate full time. He spent many years with ReMax. He poured his energy into this new career and was recognized several times for his commitment. In 2000, he was given the Gloria Slavens award for outstanding realtor in Newport County, and in 2002 served as the President of the Newport County Board of Realtors and was later named Realtor of the Year for Newport County. After his father’s passing, he took over the family business as broker/owner of Prudence Island Realty for the past ten years. Prudence Island also gave him the opportunity for other passions, lobstering and fishing. He held a commercial lobster license for years and spent many hours tending to his traps. One of his greatest joys was spending time with family and friends and sharing a meal with everyone brought him true happiness.

Fred is survived by his wife Karen of Portsmouth, his son Douglas Stevenson (Erin) of East Greenwich, his mother Margaret Stevenson of Portsmouth, his daughter-in-law Donna Stevenson of Bel Air, MD, his sisters Susan Stevenson and Sandra Gempp (Thomas) all of Portsmouth and their children Ashley Gempp (Sam), Thomas Gempp Jr. (Serena). His grandchildren Grant and Ada, Vivienne and Eleanor. He also leaves Karen’s siblings and their children: Katherine O’Connor (Ray), Kevin Holmes (Anne), their children Caroline (Misha), Ben and Melanie, and Kristin Laccetti (Matt) and their children Elizabeth, Matthew, and Christopher Laccetti.

Frederick is preceded in death by his son Bradford Stevenson who died in February this year, and his father Fred Sr.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21 at 10:30am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road Portsmouth. Burial will follow in the Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers maybe made in his memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://givenow.lls.org/ or the Prudence Island Historical and Preservation Society, P.O. Box 193, Prudence Island, RI 02872.

