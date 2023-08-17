By Sail Newport

Sail Newport and organizers of the annual Sail for Hope on Saturday, September 30, have announced that the sailboat race will raise funds to help the victims of the Maui wildfires. The catastrophic fires on the Hawaiian island are said to be the deadliest in the U.S. in over a century.

“The need is immense in Maui, and because we have the opportunity to help relieve some of the human suffering, we’re going to do all we can to raise emergency funding for food, from one island community to another,” says Brad Read, executive director, Sail Newport.

Organizers will send the donations to the nonprofit organization Maul Food Bank (MFB). MFB is working round the clock to relieve hunger in the devastated community.

Sailboats 22′ and larger are invited to enter the race around Jamestown. Powerboats are also welcome to join the flotilla that starts outside Newport Harbor and makes an 18-mile circumnavigation of Conanicut Island.

Racing begins at 11 a.m. outside of Newport Harbor. Racing sailboat classes include multiple PHRF Spinnaker, PHRF Non-Spinnaker, Multi-Hull, and the Sail Newport J/22 One-Design Class.

Racers and Non-Racing Vessels Encouraged to Participate

Sail Newport emphasizes that although it’s a race, all sailboats are welcome to join or cruise around the island in a show of support for Maui. Sail Newport will assign a Narragansett Bay rating for boats that do not normally race who wish to enter a scored class.

In addition to donations, financial support for the Maui Food Bank will also be derived from the net of race entry fees, social tickets, bar income, and merchandise sales.

Sailors will be encouraged to raise funds from their friends, neighbors, family and businesses to donate on behalf of their boat entry. An annual award for the top fundraising boat will be presented after the race.

“This race is about helping others who are in need of the basics of life,” Read adds.

A social will be held after racing at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Sailors and crew are invited, and guests may purchase a wristband to be available online at sailnewport.org

Over Two Decades of Helping Others

The event was first sailed in 2001, following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in the skies over Pennsylvania, when a few local sailing enthusiasts quickly responded by organizing a race to honor and support those affected. The first Sail for Pride around Conanicut Island rallied over 180 boats and raised $110,000 to support the NYFD firefighters and NYPD widows’ and childrens’ funds and the victims of the attacks and their families.

The display of patriotism and generosity on and off the water made a lasting impression on the sailing community. After the inaugural year, the organizers retired the name Sail for Pride but continued the event as Sail For Hope, reflecting the Rhode Island state motto of “Hope.” Their mission then became an annual tradition held to support the nonprofit community and those they serve.

Charities supported over the past 22 years include Seamen’s Church Institute, Newport Harbormaster’s Emergency Equipment Fund, The Rhode Island Red Cross, New Orleans Hurricane Katrina, Bahamas Hurricane Dorian, emergency assistance to active duty families, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (Newport), Wounded Warriors, R.I. Frontline Food for COVID medical workers, Seamen’s Church Institute, local public high school sailing teams, U.S. Olympic Sailing Trials, The Wounded Warriors Project, World Central Kitchen and Save the Children for Ukraine aid, the Warrior Sailing Program, Sail Newport’s Timothy J. Mills Financial Aid Fund and many others.

HOW TO DONATE

In-Person

Donations accepted in person (checks written directly to “Maui Food Bank”) or walk-in credit card donations:

Sail Newport, Rhode Island’s Public Sailing Center

72 Fort Adams Dr., Newport, RI. 02840

Tel. (401) 846-1983

Sail Newport is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization

BECOME INVOLVED

Sail – All sailboats 22′ and over are welcome, even if you’re not an avid racer!

Register your sailboat: https:// yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm? eID=16178

https:// Get a rating for your sailboat: gary.knapp@sailnewport.org

Powerboat or cruise around the Island with the Flotilla

Tell us you’re cruising around the island on a powerboat or sailboat: gary.knapp@sailnewport.org