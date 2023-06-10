Saturday, June 10, 2023

📜 One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on this day in 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade, and a re-enactment, was a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

💰 The Rhode Island House of Representatives approved a $14 billion budget Friday that legislative leaders say will help address the state’s housing crisis, support business development and make education funding more equitable while limiting the use of one-time revenue to one-time expenditures.

🚔 Newport’s new Police Chief Ryan Duffy formally took the oath of office on Friday afternoon in front of a standing-room-only crowd at City Hall. Chief Duffy is a 23-year veteran of the NPD and has been serving as acting Chief since long-time Police Chief Gary Silva retired earlier this year. The City of Newport shared some photos from the ceremony on their Facebook Page.

Standing-room-only crowd on hand for Chief Duffy’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday. Credit: City of Newport

🏳️‍🌈 “The answer to the problem must not lie in sleeping pills and suicides that look like accidents… but rather in life and freedom to live it.” Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → Gerry Goldstein: Seeing life from both sides and fighting on for a cause

👉 For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties during Hospitality Days – happening today through Monday.

🏘️ If you’re in the market for a new home this weekend, WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 32 open houses that you can check out this weekend.

🗓️ WUN’s Ken Abrams has a look at six events and six live music performances that you shouldn’t miss this weekend in Rhode Island.

🎵 The East Side of Providence will come alive today with the sound of music when the inaugural Providence Porchfest debuts in the city.

📋 For a comprehensive rundown of all that’s happening in events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, head here – What’s Up This Weekend: June 8 – 11

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:30 am & 2:05 pm | Low tide at 7:38 am & 8:17 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.3 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Brian Cabral at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Freaks at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Brian Flam from 12 pm to 3 pm, Randy Robbins from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

The House approved an additional $31 million to support housing development, including $4 million for transit-oriented development and $4.3 million to support infrastructure needed for housing development, such as road and utility connections.

One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade and a re-enactment, was a pivital moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

“Oh dear! A large for-profit company is gearing up to sell a Monopoly board game in Newport, using local references for the various squares. But such a game already exists”

Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and Boston beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Friday night in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule.

Pitcher Matt Dermody was cut by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago.

The hazardous haze from wildfires in Canada’s northeast eased there and throughout much of northeastern United States on Friday, but Canadian officials warned it could be a marathon fire season and welcomed the help of firefighters arriving from other countries.

Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance, including miles of shoreline, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

