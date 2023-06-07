On June 10th, 2023, the East Side of Providence will come alive with the sound of music when the inaugural Providence Porchfest debuts in the city. This year’s festival promises to be a celebration of local music and community, featuring some of the region’s most talented and beloved musicians.

With dozens of musical performances spread across the East Side, music fans can stroll the streets to enjoy a variety of musical entertainment on the front porches of neighborhood houses. The list of performers includes local favorites Mark Cutler, Allysen Callery, Dopey Lopes, Avi Jacob, How’s About Charlie, Allison Rose, and The Debutantes. The 2023 schedule and an updated list of bands can be found at www.pvdporchfest.com.

Porchfest music festivals began as a means for neighbors and local community members to highlight their music on front porches. The original porchfest, held in Ithaca, NY in 2007 with 20 bands, has now grown to over 100 bands. It is estimated that there are over 170 porchfests currently being held across the United States and Canada.

Music fans, friends, and families are invited to join in for a day of fun, music, and community on Providence’s East Side. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Click here for the full schedule and further details.