Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport and Rhode Island this weekend, June 8 – 11, 2023.
Thursday, June 8
This Day in RI History: June 8, 1717 – Former RI Governor John Collins born in Newport
Served during Revolutionary War period
🎭 Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:45 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Book Signing: Claire Fuller – THE MEMORY OF ANIMALS at Charter Books
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Tequila 201: Reposados at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Gallery Night with David Nez at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6:30 pm: What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at The JPT Film & Event Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Somewhere In Queens at 3 pm, What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Giles Ober at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Housing Authority at 4 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, June 9
🎭 Things To Do
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm: Edward Gilletly’s “Celebration of Life” Cookout at King Park
- 6 pm to 8 pm: The Mandala as Art Therapy Workshop: David Nez at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Celebration of Life for Peter B. Turano at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Rombauer Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Chamber Series Finale with Stella Chen at Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Syndney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, June 10
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.
🎭 Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm: 8th Annual Camp Ramleh Yard Sale at St. George’s School Ice Rink
- 8:45 am to 12 pm: Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 5 pm: British Motorcars in Bristol at Colt State Park
- 10 am to 12 pm: Food Drive to benefit the Martin Luther King Food Pantry at Staples Parking Lot
- 10 am: Bluemoonstone Creations at the Newport Craft, Garden & Botanical Show at Newport Elks Lodge
- 10:30 am: Sole Sheibar – Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 5 pm: St. Columba’s Garden Party
- 1 pm: Johnnys 10th Anniversary Ride
- 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Live Performance by the Stone Cold Gypsies on the Coastal Queen
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- @ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Brian Cabral at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Freaks at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Flam from 12 pm to 3 pm, Randy Robbins from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, June 11
Portsmouth Historical Society Museum to open on June 11 and June 25 with special flags on display
In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be on display to celebrate Flag Day.
🎭 Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 3:30 pm: British Motorcars in Bristol at Colt State Park
- 11 am to 6 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am to 6 pm: Live Public Art Demonstrations by David Nez at Jamestown Arts Center
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1:30 pm: Kids party at Greenvale!!
- 3 pm to 8 pm: SUMMER 2023 KICK OFF BASH! at Rejects Beer Co.
- 3 pm: Cocktail Wars Summer Splash at Surf Club Newport
- 5 pm: Book Signing: Katharine Beutner – KILLINGLY, with Emily M. Danforth at Charter Books
- 5:45 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.