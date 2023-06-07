Elliott's Bike Ride For Everyone returns this weekend. Photo Credit: Bike Newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport and Rhode Island this weekend, June 8 – 11, 2023.

Thursday, June 8

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Somewhere In Queens at 3 pm, What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Giles Ober at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Friday, June 9

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Syndney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, June 10

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Brian Cabral at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Freaks at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Flam from 12 pm to 3 pm, Randy Robbins from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, June 11

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

