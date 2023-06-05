The Portsmouth Historical Society museum and grounds today announced that it will be open on June 11 and June 25, from 2 to 4 pm. In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be on display to celebrate Flag Day.

On display will be the Society’s oldest flag which has 13 five-pointed stars. According to the family, the flag came down through Mabel Tallman’s great-grandfather Jonathan Tallman who was born in 1789. Mabel’s father (William Lorenzo Tallman) and grandfather (Lorenzo Dow Tallman) have signed the hoist. Further research is being conducted to properly date the flag.

Lorenzo Tallman -circa late 1700’s. Photo provided by Portsmouth Historical Society

Also on exhibit will be the collection’s 34-star flag. The 34-star flag was adopted with the admission of Kansas as the 34th state in January 1861. It was only in use until 1863 when West Virginia became a state. (Because the US believed that secession from the Union was illegal, no stars were removed from the flag during the Civil War.)

13-Star Portsmouth Historical Society flag . Photo provided by Portsmouth Historical Society

34-Star Portsmouth Historical Society flag. Photo provided by Portsmouth Historical Society

The museum and grounds will be open from 2 to 4 pm on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month until October with special programs each day.

For more information, visit www,portsmouthhistorical.org.