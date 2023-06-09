“Hey Hey My My, Rock and Roll will never die.” So said Neil Young, who is about to announce a new tour, his first since 2018. Indeed, it’s a weekend to rock out around RI as we feature classic rock acts and new bands in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: 70’s power rock band Grand Funk Railroad screeches on into Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln. Behind hits like “I’m Your Captain” and “We’re an American Band,” GFR set the tone for rock bands like Foreigner, Journey, and Van Halen who followed. Click here for details.

Saturday: KNown as “the Southern Velvet Underground,” The Minks are a high-energy Nashville band that should be getting a lot more national attention (think Newport Folk Festival). With RI native Dylan Sevey keeping the beat, the band blends twangy rock, edgy lyrics, and a good-time vibe to create some mean-ass sounds. Check them out as they return to Askew in Providence Saturday night. Julie Rhodes and Driftwood Soldier open around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Providence Porchfest debuts this weekend in the driveways and on the front porches of the East Side of the capital city. Modeled after similar events around the country, the free fest has a couple dozen locations hosting over fifty local and regional artists. Read all about it in our story from earlier this week here. Click here for details.

Sunday: John Mellencamp‘s brand of heartland rock has brought him widespread fame and numerous acolades throughout his 40+ year career. The Indiana rocker returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center this weekend for a show that should include classic hits like “Rain on the Scarecrow,” “Small Town,” and “Pink Houses.” Click here for details.

Sunday: Mike Tanaka was a respected and talented songwriter and musician who played in many bands around the state. A concert in his memory is happening Sunday at Nick-a-Nees with several bands, including local greats Biscuit City, Paula Clare Blues and The Dino Club. Music begins around 4PM. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: A couple of leading classic rock cover bands hold down the fort at The Met in Pawtucket this weekend. Friday, check out Aerosmith tribute Draw the Line, and Saturday, don’t miss Not Fade Away, a tribute to both Led Zeppelin and the Grateful Dead. Good times, bad times, and more will be had. Click here for details.