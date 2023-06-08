Here’s hoping the smoke clears this weekend, and we can all get out and enjoy some late Spring fun. Check out “Six Picks Events,” our weekly listing of six top events around the state below.

Friday: The Friday Night Flea – Pride Edition is an opportunity to showcase LGBTQ+ vendors and allies at the weekly Flea at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Stop by beginning at 5:30 to offer your support during these divisive times. Click here for details.

Friday: The Newport Gulls are back in action with homes games at Cardines Field in Newport for the 2023. Watch future pros play their hearts out at home games every Monday, Wednesday and Friday night in Newport. Click here for details.

All Weekend: It’s time for the annual celebration of that revolutionary moment in RI’s history with events all weekend including the Gaspee Days Parade, a 5K foot race, the Blessing of the Fleet, and the burning of the Gaspee reenactment on Sunday. Click here for details.

Saturday: The No IPA Beer Fest is a unique beer festival is brewing at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence featuring lesser known brews including Goses, Kölsch, Gruits, Porters, Stouts, Sours, Barley Wines, Saisons and more. Get the idea? Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The annual British Motorcars in Bristol car show beginning at Bristol Town Beach includes a scenic tour around the town, a block party in downtown Bristol, and a public car show to raise money for local charities through car show registrations, vendor booths, area sales, and sponsorship Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Strawberry Thanksgiving sponsored by the Tomaquag Museum is a day to celebrate the June harvest. The event, which includes artist demonstrations, indigenous art and food vendors and traditional dance and music is held on the Quad at the University of Rhode Island. Click here for details.