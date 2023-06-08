The Newport Gulls won 3-1 against the Bristol Blues in their home opener at Cardines Field on Wednesday night.

The Gulls fed off the home crowd early and jumped out to a 2-0 lead In the bottom of the first, infielder, Kolby Branch (Baylor University) made his way around the bases and eventually made his way to home plate to score the first run for the Gulls in the bottom of the inning.

Shortly after, outfielder, Dakota Jordan (Mississippi State University) crossed home plate as well, to add to the Gulls lead. Closing out the first inning with the Gulls leading the game 2-0.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth. Jordan back at the plate was able to obtain another run for the Gulls, bringing the score to 3-0. As the game came to a close the Bristol Blues catcher Jimmy Sullivan (Northeastern University) scored the first run for the Blues in the bottom of the eighth inning.

William Gibbs (Mississippi State University) was able to close out the game for Newport, pitching two innings and striking out four. The Gulls were able to send the Cardines crowd home happy with their second win of the season. The Gulls are back in action Friday, June 9th as they host Martha’s Vineyard at 6:35.