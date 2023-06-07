74 Honeyman sourced much of its inspiration from the classic California ranch, also known as a rambling ranch. The sellers – Jonna and Bob Reed (who also designed and built the home) lived in California for some time and saw an incredible opportunity to showcase this style right in their own backyard.

74 Honeyman Avenue truly represents the apex of single-level living. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including 2 en suite bedrooms, and 2800+ square feet of total living space – this home offers an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. The house was meticulously renovated and is outfitted with high-end fixtures and premium Bertazzoni appliances. An open floor concept with multiple glass sliders blends the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. This seamless integration invites natural light to flood the interior, creating a warm atmosphere that is perfect for everyday relaxation and entertaining guests in your home.

The finished basement offers a multitude of possibilities; a cozy TV room, a lively kids’ playroom, a gym, an office, guest room, etc. This versatile space can easily be tailored to suit your individual needs. A seal-coated 2-car garage welcomes your arrival, and the kitchen is directly accessible through a welcoming mudroom complete with laundry, a sink and an additional pantry space.

The house is equipped with new systems, ensuring enhanced comfort and reduced energy consumption. Situated on an acre of land – the possibilities for outdoor enjoyment are endless. Whether you dream of an in-ground pool or an inviting patio area, this expansive space ensures that you can create a perfect outdoor oasis. Enjoy west-facing views off of the oversized deck. Distant views of the Newport Bridge create an idyllic backdrop for sunsets, serene moments and unforgettable gatherings.

