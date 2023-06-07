The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) has announced that the annual Raise Up the Arts reception will take place on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Pavilion, Wyndham Newport Hotel.

The event will feature live music, light hors d’oeuvres, and the presentation of four awards: the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship, the Spring 2023 Artist Award, the Dominique Award, and the LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award.

The ACA shares the following about award winners

The Tinney Family Arts Scholarship will be presented to Cassie Taber, a visual artist and 2023 graduate of Tiverton High School.

The Artist Award will be presented to Historic Music of Newport and will be accepted by Mark Stickney, the group’s founder.

The Dominique Award will be presented to Lynne Tungett, publisher and editor of Newport This Week and longtime supporter of the arts.

The winner of the LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award will be announced.

The event will feature a silent auction with tickets to local performances, events, and attractions, and items such as the “Newportopoly” board game. Live music will be provided by guitarist Michael Barclay de Tolly.

The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased on the ACA website (www.newportarts.org). Tickets are $20 for members/$45 for non-members (includes one-year membership to ACA). Organizers ask that you please direct questions to info@newportarts.org.