Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend, Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 2023!

For more information, photos, or updates on these open houses, click here.

Newport

June 10

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Single Family, 1335226, 2 Sunshine Court, Newport, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $850,000.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Condominium, 1337167, 125 Van Zandt Avenue #310, Newport, 2 beds, 1 bath, $450,000.

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM, Single Family, 1335905, 21 Simmons Street, Newport, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $750,000.

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Single Family, 1337092, 7 Clay Street, Newport, 6 beds, 4 baths, $1,999,000.

June 11

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Single Family, 1332134, 11 Poplar Street, Newport, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $785,000.

Middletown

June 10

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1337009, 11 Julia Court, Middletown, 4 beds, 3 baths, $1,850,000.

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Single Family, 1334828, 74 Honeyman Avenue, Middletown, 4 beds, 3 baths, $1,595,000.

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM, 2-4 Units Multi-Family, 1335903, 7 Clay Street, Newport, 6 beds, 4.5 baths, $1,999,000.

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, Condominium, 1336395, 386 Green End Avenue #4, Middletown, 1 bed, 1 bath, $625,000.

June 11

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1335456, 300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown, 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $2,950,000.

Portsmouth

June 10

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1336038, 166 COMMON FENCE BLVD, Portsmouth, 3 beds, 2 baths, $949,900.

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Single Family, 1336916, 46 Islington Avenue, Portsmouth, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $599,900.

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1336000, 24 Soares Drive, Portsmouth, 4 beds, 3 baths, $739,000.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Single Family, 1334064, 221 Riverside Street, Portsmouth, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1,195,000.

June 11

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Single Family, 1335483, 44 Greenfield Avenue, Portsmouth, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $750,000.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Condominium, 1329789, 1 Tower Drive #902, Portsmouth, 2 beds, 2 baths, $725,000.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1330289, 423 Vanderbilt Lane, Portsmouth, 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2,925,000.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1334099, 128 Thayer Drive, Portsmouth, 3 beds, 4.5 baths, $3,195,000.

Jamestown

June 10

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM, Single Family, 1335989, 1336 North Main Road, Jamestown, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1,200,000.

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Single Family, 1333376, 32 Calvert Place, Jamestown, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1,395,000.

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Single Family, 1336199, 222 Beacon Avenue, Jamestown, 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $949,900.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1336129, 973 North Main Road, Jamestown, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $959,900.

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM, Single Family, 1329388, 120 Battery Lane, Jamestown, 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $3,795,000.

June 11

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Single Family, 1335989, 1336 North Main Road, Jamestown, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1,200,000.

Tiverton

June 10

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Single Family, 1337279, 45 Seaconnet Avenue, Tiverton, 3 beds, 2 baths, $675,000.

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Single Family, 1336401, 129 Briarwood Avenue, Tiverton, 3 beds, 1 bath, $350,000.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1334675, 175 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, 6 beds, 3.5 baths, $2,850,000.

June 11

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Single Family, 1337279, 45 Seaconnet Avenue, Tiverton, 3 beds, 2 baths, $675,000.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1334971, 53 William Barton Drive, Tiverton, 4 beds, 3 baths, $1,150,000.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Single Family, 1332545, 126 Hilton Street, Tiverton, 4 beds, 2 baths, $699,000.

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Single Family, 1336678, 37 Luke Drive, Tiverton, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $769,000.

Little Compton

June 11

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM, Single Family, 1337109, 115 Amy Hart Path, Little Compton, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $725,000.