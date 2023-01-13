Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 975 words – a 5-minute read.

🌬️ According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, Newport residents and visitors can expect a mixed bag of weather as they plan their weekend activities. → Weekend weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, and snow

🎵 It’s another busy weekend on the local music scene, and WUN’s Ken Abrams is featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music” → ‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

🛏️ Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports → Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

🆕 State Senators Victoria Gu (Dist. 38 – Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) and Linda Ujifusa (Dist. – Portsmouth, Bristol) are the first Asian Americans elected to Rhode Island’s State Legislature. (WPRI)

🇦🇫 Four Afghan students who have been displaced from their native country since being evacuated from Kabul in August 2021, arrived on Salve Regina’s campus this week to enroll as transfer students. (Salve Today)

🍀 Ancient Order of Hibernians. Newport, RI Dennis Collins Division 1 has newly installed officers for the upcoming year, according to a Facebook Post. Congrats to all!

President: William Cardinal

Vice President: Austin Behan

Secretary: Brian Doyle

Treasurer: Michael Brown

Financial Secretary: David Kane

Marshal: Conor O’Neill

Sentinel: Timothy Wein

Standing Committee Chair: Patrick O’Neill

Photo credit: Charlie Masterson

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Wind Advisory until January 13, 02:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 3 pm. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until January 13, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: S wind 16 to 19 kt decreasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Rain, mainly before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 8 to 11 kt becoming N after midnight. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind around 12 kt. A slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:37 pm | 9 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:34 am | Low tide at 4:54 am & 5:11 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Teldynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Outcry Duo at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

📈 Thursday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

1 – Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island

2 – Most popular boy names in the 90s in Massachusetts

3 – Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12

4 – 125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown to be protected for recreational use

5 – Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more