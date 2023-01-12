Looking to pass the time by? Give these fun, historic, and/or educational stories from our archives a read.
Note: These stories are from our archives, there may be some cases where the info is outdated.
Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island
“Newport, Rhode Island, that breeding place–that stud farm, so to speak–of aristocracy; aristocracy of the American type.”
17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport
Pay attention the next time you watch these movies as they all contain scenes filmed in Newport, consider it a free and fun tour of Newport!
Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches
There are literally dozens of churches that call The City By The Sea home, here’s a look at some of the oldest and most historic churches in the area and some tidbits of their history that you might not know.
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are rich in more than three hundred years of history, triumphs, and tribulations. Look no further than the street names around Newport for a quick history and tip of the hat to some of Newport’s original founders, heroes, and early settlers.
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle.
18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport
Today we take a look at the actors, actresses and celebrities who were born, raised or have ties to Newport, RI…
31 famous actors from Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Rhode Island from IMDb
43 famous actresses from Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Rhode Island from IMDb’s most popular list.
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
It’s still completely mind-numbing trying to understand just how many buildings, homes, and structures still stand from more than 250 years ago, before the American Revolution.
40+ fun facts you might not know about Newport
Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.