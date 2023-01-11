The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events.

The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by the Eagles tribute band “The Eagles Experience”, a chili cook-off, and a magic and illusion show by Illusionist David Garrity.

One of the most popular events is the return of the “Polar Pineapples” at the Newport Harbor Island Resort, now in its 8th year. Attendees can enjoy specialty drinks at the ice bar with the best views in Newport. The event will be held on February 17th and 18th from 3-11 pm.

On February 18th, visitors can enjoy the 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off at the Newport Harbor Island Resort, where area restaurants and caterers will compete to see who has the best chili in town. Attendees can indulge in chili samples and specials on Sam Adams. To enter your chili call 401-847-7666.

On February 18th, The Newport Marriott will host “IllusionQuest”, a magic and illusion show by Illusionist David Garrity. The performance will feature audience participation, situational comedy, and a custom-edited musical score. It is suitable for the whole family. Tickets are $10 in advance/ with a bracelet/ $13 at the door.

The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival will also feature a performance by Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band “Changes in Latitudes” on February 18th at Newport Harbor Island Resort. The band will play all of Jimmy’s top hits and it is expected to be a night of dancing, singing, and Trop Rock fun for all.

The festival will also have a special performance by the Toe Jam Puppet Band on February 19th at the Newport Marriott, which offers a special brand of hands-on children’s entertainment that grown-ups can enjoy as well.

Advance tickets for many of the events are available at discounted prices and include a variety of options for VIP seating and drink tickets. The event schedule is subject to change, and more information on the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival can be found by visiting https://www.newportwinterfestival.com/.