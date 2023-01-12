The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

0 Address Withheld Rd, Middletown RI 02842 (Middletown) $100,000

“Turn key Middletown deli for sale. Business has been in operation at this location successfully for over 12 years and almost 90 years on the island. All equipment including multiple hoods, convection oven, pizza oven, ansell systems, 10 top gas stove with ovens, fryolators, display cases, walk in cooler and freezer and tables/chairs are all included. Two years left on the lease with extension possibilities and lots of local goodwill and catering clients. Proof of funds required.”

Turn key Middletown deli for sale. Business has been in operation at this location successfully for over 12 years and almost 90 years on the island. All equipment including multiple hoods, convection oven, pizza oven, ansell systems, 10 top gas stove…”

SG 8737 Rhode Island Providence Hookah Lounge and Bar (Providence) $375,000

“$375,000 Plus Inventory for Rhode Island Providence Bar and Hookah Lounge Business Only. $55,000 average revenues per month. Great sales with high margins from Hookah, Beer, wines and Liquor sales. Full liquor license in place (On Premise Consumption). Fully equipped 3500 sq. ft. hookah lounge with a seating capacity of 90. Very Profitable operation.”

Deli Restaurant Catering Business 75 YRS in business (Johnston) $165,000

“Turn key business for sale, NNN lease, landlord will negotiate new lease with tenant. 75 Years in successful business. Amazon coming to Johnston soon this will be a great spot for lunch for employees. Deli is over 3200sf. Equipment is part of the sale, items negotiable.”

Med Spa For Sale – Motivated Seller, All Reasonable Offers Reviewed $199,000

“This Medspa offers Facials, Chemical Peels, Botox, Fillers and Skin Treatments which also includes a great skin care line sold in the spa. The spa has been in business since March of 2007 and has an active list of over 3,000 clients. This is a strong repeat customer business with a highly predictable revenue stream. The business has had a very steady income even in 2020 during the pandemic. “

Simple Operations Automotive Franchise (Providence) $7.5 million

“Convenience-based automotive business quickly gaining market share. Streamlined operations and a data-driven approach yield high cash flow margins and strong repeat customer rates. Clean, compact, and recognizable storefront with small footprint provides real estate flexibility and minimizes costs.”