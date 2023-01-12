The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the permanent protection of 125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown for public recreational use, including hunting. The D’Ambra property, which abuts a spur of Silver Spring Lake and contains the headwater tributaries of the Mattatuxet River, was purchased with a $1.5 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) Wildlife Restoration Program.

“Forests perform many valuable ecological functions and are central to state efforts to preserve biodiversity and increase resilience to climate change, so to be able to preserve this swath of pristine forestland and help protect the Narrow River watershed at the same time is a huge win for the public,” said DEM Director Terry Gray.

The conservation of the D’Ambra property will add to more than 1,100 acres of protected lands in the Narrow River Watershed and help to further protect the water quality of the Mattatuxet and waters downstream, including Shady Lea Brook, Carr Pond, and the Narrow River.

The D’Ambra property will be open to the public and hunting and fishing will be allowed. The Federal Wildlife Restoration Program, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, is a user-pay, user-benefit program that is derived from excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and arrow components, and is apportioned to states to support wildlife restoration and conservation programs.

The State Land Conservation Program purchases ecologically valuable land to enhance DEM’s management areas, parks, and forest lands. Funding for these acquisitions is made possible by State Open Space Bonds, with contributions from municipalities, land trusts, and from various federal programs. Since 1985, over 20,000 acres of land have been protected.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov