The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will operate all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

RIPTA Offices

All RIPTA offices will be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Flex Services

Flex Services will not be available on Monday, except for Route 203 (URI/Narragansett/ South Kingstown), which will run on the Sunday schedule from 10am to 5pm. The Flex Service reservation line (1-877-906-FLEX) will not be staffed on Monday.

RIde Paratransit Program

The statewide RIde Program will operate previously scheduled trips on Monday, January 16, 2023. The RIde reservation line (461-9760) will not be staffed on Monday. However, RIde passengers can leave a detailed message on the appropriate phone line if they want to schedule an upcoming trip.

Regular service will resume Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

For more information on holiday schedules or other RIPTA services, passengers can call 781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.