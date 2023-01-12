Mrs. Eileen A. Dallow, age 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 7, 2023.

Eileen was born in Newport, RI to Jack Pimental and Helen Minior. Eileen was the wife of the late Elwood Dallow Jr. Eileen worked for many years in the Portsmouth School system as a special education teacher’s aide, as well as Looking Upwards. She was an active member of the Common Fence Point Resident Improvement Association. She was fondly known to many generations as “Nan”.

Eileen is survived by her children Debra L. Garrison and her husband Richard L. Garrison Jr, James Dallow and his wife Theresa, Elwood “Woody” Dallow III and his wife Diane, and her grandchildren Erin Eileen Ferreira-Catterall, Jessica Dallow, Ashley Larosee and her husband Joshua, Danielle Dallow, and Briana Dallow, Benjamin P. Dallow, and James Dallow Garrison and his wife Jordan, and three great grandchildren, Taylor Catterall, Asher Dallow, and Avalon Larosee, and her siblings Janet Pimental, Eleanor Curry, and Paula Haldeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elwood “Bill” Dallow Jr., her parents, and her brothers Jack and Edward Pimental.

Viewing hours will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, with a Memorial Service at 6:00pm in the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Promedica Hospice www.promedica.org or to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756.