Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: The Manatees, RI rock veterans Tim Quigley, Steve Capasso and Mike Stamp, play high-energy rock, blues, reggae, dance, and country music and gig regularly around the region. Check out their show featuring Chris Phillips at the Tavern on the Hill in West Greenwich. Click here for details.

Saturday: The National Reserve are a Brooklyn-based Americana/Roots band beginning a new residency at Askew in Providence. They’re a band to watch, and will be appearing monthly at the Providence club. Julie Rhodes opens the free show. Click here for details.

Saturday: Winterstock is an annual benefit concert for the Southcoast Sammaritans, a local agency dedicated to suicide prevention. The free (donations encouraged) day long concert at the Narrows Center features a great line up of locals bands including 3 Legged Dog, Louis Leeman, Beth Barron and The Automatics. Click here for details.

Saturday: Stay in Fall River for what will undoubtedly be a kick-ass Saturday night at the Narrows Center with a “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em” co-headlining show starring Miss Tess and Sarah Borges. Both bring a high-energy American/root/rock vibe Click here for details.

Sunday: Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Redwood Athenaeum with The Voices of Unity Choir – Mount Zion AME and Community Baptist Church under the direction of Frances-Elayne Johnson. Click here for details.