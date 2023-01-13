According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, Newport residents and visitors can expect a mixed bag of weather as they plan their weekend activities.

Today, the forecast is calling for rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, with a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 3 pm. Highs are expected to reach near 52 degrees, with a south wind of 19 to 24 mph that will decrease to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph and there is an 80% chance of precipitation, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight, it’s expected to be cloudy, with a low of around 34 degrees, and west wind of 9 to 13 mph that will become north after midnight.

Saturday, the forecast calls for a slight chance of rain after 1pm. The day will mostly be cloudy, with a high of 39 degrees and north wind around 14 mph with 20% chance of precipitation.

Saturday night, there’s a slight chance of snow and it will be cloudy, with a low of 30 degrees and north wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph and a 20% chance of precipitation.

Sunday, there’s a chance of snow, mainly before 5pm and it will mostly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40% and little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Finally, on Sunday Night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees and north wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.