Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!

Weather Forecast

Weather forecast for Newport County

Friday, October 14

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.7 days, 83% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Swann

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 3 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

  • 10:30 am: Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General

Saturday, October 15

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15

Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:05 am & 12:25 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 5:54 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.6 days, 75% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  •  Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Milissa Hendersonn, 1pm – 2:30pm: The Naticks, 3pm – 6pm:  The Ravers
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: DogVideoFest at 4:30 pm, See How They Run at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Lobster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 16

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:56 am & 1:16 pm | Low tide at 5:41 am & 6:58 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.5 days, 67% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Orange Whip, 1pm – 2:30pm: Motion Avenue, 3pm – 6pm: The Copacetics
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 12 pm
  • Lobster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 3:30 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

