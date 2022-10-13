Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!
Weather Forecast
Weather forecast for Newport County
Friday, October 14
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.7 days, 83% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Swann
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 4 pm: Safe Harbor NSY Pumpkin Regatta
- 5 pm: Joseph Norman Exhibition Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 7:30 pm: Island Moving Co. presents Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
- 10:30 am: Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General
Saturday, October 15
Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:05 am & 12:25 pm | Low tide at 4:55 am & 5:54 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.6 days, 75% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
Things To Do
- 8 am: Rooftop Yoga @ The Brenton Hotel with Meredith Ewenson
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 10 am: Open House at the Common Burying Ground – Digital Tour Premiere at Common Burying Ground
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 11 am to 6 pm: 31st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm: Authors Emily Danforth and Riss M. Neilson – Spooky Season Book Signing at Charter Books
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Autumn Arts Open House at Jamestown Arts Center
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm: Newport String Quartet Presents: Opening Concert at St Columba’s Church
- 7 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Mark T. Small, American Music Concert with Historical Discussion at Four Corners Art Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Island Moving Co. presents Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Milissa Hendersonn, 1pm – 2:30pm: The Naticks, 3pm – 6pm: The Ravers
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: DogVideoFest at 4:30 pm, See How They Run at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Lobster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, October 16
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16
Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:56 am & 1:16 pm | Low tide at 5:41 am & 6:58 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.5 days, 67% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- 7:15 am: Citizens Pell Bridge Run
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 2 pm: 2022 Heart & Sole Walk for the Animals at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am to 6 pm: 31st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm to 4 pm: 2nd Annual Harvest Market at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 2 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Spindle Rock River Rats at Four Corners Arts Center
- 3 pm: Recital: Music for Soprano, Trumpet & Organ at Trinity Church
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf: 11am – 12:30pm: Orange Whip, 1pm – 2:30pm: Motion Avenue, 3pm – 6pm: The Copacetics
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 12 pm
- Lobster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 3:30 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.