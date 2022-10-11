On Saturday, October 15, from 9 am-noon, 30,000 bulbs will be given away free by Newport in Bloom, outside the Easton’s Beach rotunda – until supplies last.

The bulbs come two dozen to a bag, a retail value of nearly $20.

In addition to bulbs given away in Newporter, the City will plant 22,500 donated bulbs during the fall, adding to the 1,280,000 daffodils already planted throughout Newport.

“Although the price of bulbs has increased nearly 50% since we began “Daffodillion” ten years ago, thanks to the generosity of many donors and sponsors we are able to continue our “Bulb-a-palooza” tradition – a “Gift to the Street,” said Daffodil Director, John Hirschboeck of Newport in Bloom.

For more info on the giveaway and how to plant, go to newportinbloom.org/lets-get-daffy.