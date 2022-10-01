The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 4:08 am EDT Oct 1, 2022

Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 59. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 14 to 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 11 mph.

