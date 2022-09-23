Bowen’s Wharf will host its 31st annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.

“Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, this event is an open invitation for all to come back to the waterfront after the rush of the summer season,” Bowen’s Wharf says on its website.

The Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival offers fresh, local seafood, including fish tacos, lobster rolls, stuffies, chowder, fried calamari, clams, oysters, and more.

To pair with the food, signature cocktails, and cold beer will accompany continuous live music, and family fun, all beneath the Wharf’s colorful tents.

Bowen’s Wharf has shared the following live music schedule;

Saturday, October 15, 2022

11 am – 12:30 pm: Milissa Hendersonn

1 pm – 2:30 pm: The Naticks

3 pm – 6 pm: The Ravers

Sunday, October 16, 2022

11 am – 12:30 pm: Orange Whip

1 pm – 2:30 pm: Motion Avenue

3 pm – 6 pm: The Copacetics

The event will take place from 11 am to 6 pm each day and offers free admission (food and beverages can be purchased at vendor booths). The event takes place rain or shine.

Proceeds from festival bars benefit Oliver Hazard Perry, RI’s 200-foot official sailing education vessel.

For more information and further updates, click here.