Bowen’s Wharf will host its 31st annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.

“Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, this event is an open invitation for all to come back to the waterfront after the rush of the summer season,” Bowen’s Wharf says on its website.

The Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival offers fresh, local seafood, including fish tacos, lobster rolls, stuffies, chowder, fried calamari, clams, oysters, and more.

To pair with the food, signature cocktails, and cold beer will accompany continuous live music, and family fun, all beneath the Wharf’s colorful tents.

Bowen’s Wharf has shared the following live music schedule;

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 11 am – 12:30 pm: Milissa Hendersonn
  • 1 pm – 2:30 pm: The Naticks
  • 3 pm – 6 pm:  The Ravers

Sunday, October 16, 2022

  • 11 am – 12:30 pm: Orange Whip
  • 1 pm – 2:30 pm: Motion Avenue
  • 3 pm – 6 pm: The Copacetics

The event will take place from 11 am to 6 pm each day and offers free admission (food and beverages can be purchased at vendor booths). The event takes place rain or shine.

Proceeds from festival bars benefit Oliver Hazard Perry, RI’s 200-foot official sailing education vessel.

For more information and further updates, click here.

More from What'sUpNewp

Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.