The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out.

Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films from across the country and around the world, including 25 films from local area filmmakers. Screenings are held at the Artists’ Exchange and the nearby Theatre 82 in Cranston. The festival begins Thursday, Oct. 13, and continues through Saturday. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra returns to The Vets in Providence this weekend with a performance featuring cellist Sterling Elliott. The evening’s program features Mason’s A Joyous Trilogy, Elgar’s Cello Concerto, and Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The 31 annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in Newport. The festival offers fresh, local seafood including fish tacos, lobster rolls, fried calamari, clams, oysters, signature cocktails, cold beer, live music, and family fun. Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, the event runs from 11AM-6PM on both days. Click here for details.

Sunday: The popular Fox TV show MasterChef Junior Live! makes a stop at The Vets in Providence Sunday afternoon at 3PM. Led by Season 8 winner Liya, the young chefs take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges in an immersive audience experience the kids will love. Click here for details.

Saturday: Wakefield celebrates Oktoberfest Saturday with an all-ages fall festival in downtown Wakefield with food, beer, wine, great spirits and tons of outstanding entertainment, kids activities and artisan vendors on Main Street. Proceeds benefit The Contemporary Theater. Click here for details.