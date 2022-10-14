With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below.

Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode Island Music Legends concert with three of the best bands to ever rock Little Rhody. They include John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Neal and the Vipers and Roomful of Blues. Can’t go wrong with this line up! Click here for details.

Saturday: Question: Do you know which band in the history of rock and roll was the longest-running band of all time with an unchanged lineup? Answer: “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top, who will be playing Foxwoods’ Premier Theater Saturday night. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band continues to shake things up after the loss of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: Alt-country band Lucero returns to the area with a show at The Met in Pawtucket Saturday night. The band blends rock, punk, country, and heavy drinking and will likely include some new songs from their 2021 album When You Found Me, recorded and released during the pandemic. L.A. Edwards opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland presents renowned Irish harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh Saturday night at 8PM. As a teenager in the 1970s, Chathasaigh developed a new “traditional Irish” style of harping, which maintains popularity among the younger generation of players. Guitarist Chris Newman opens the evening. Click here for details.

Sunday: Rocktober is a good time to head up to TD Garden in Boston for Smashing Pumpkins Saturday night for the “Spirits On Fire Tour.” The MTV-Award, Grammy-Award-winning band formed in 1988 continues to record new music with a major release planned for 2023. Jane’s Addiction opens at 6:30PM. Click here for details.