On Friday, October 14, the local yachting community is invited to Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to paddle in the Shipyard’s annual “Pumpkin Regatta” to raise funds for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport, RI from 4:00-7:00 pm. Food from Tito’s Tacos will be served along with beverages thanks to sponsors RC Marine Electric, SKYLINK Tek, Newport Yacht Builders, and Casey’s Oil & Propane.

“Every year, the outpouring of support for our chosen charity and everyone’s desire to race in our bright orange pumpkins is a fantastic way to celebrate the arrival of fall and say thank you to our captains and crew before they head south for the winter,” said Michael Millerick, Assistant General Manager of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. “Last year we had over 125 people join us to either race or cheer on fellow captains and yacht crew in what has become a fun annual tradition, for a worthy cause. Local residents also joined the fun and the result was over $4,200 raised for the Timothy J. Mills Financial Aid Fund at Sail Newport,” Millerick said.

This year several teams are planning to participate in the relay-style race across the Shipyard’s ‘Main Street’ basin for bragging rights as the fastest team. Teams are allowed to race more than once to best their own time, and there will be prizes for fastest team & best costumes. “The energy around the Pumpkin Regatta is always lighthearted and festive, which is a nice outlet for captains and crew who are often working long days getting ready for their return to warmer climates,” continued Millerick. “We hope to keep this tradition going for many years to come.”

“We’re thrilled the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will benefit from this fun and iconic event, especially as we celebrate our centennial year” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. “The Center is just a few blocks away from Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. It’s incredibly impactful when a business neighbor partners with us to help sustain our work. Funds from the Pumpkin Regatta will support our hunger relief, education and community programs that are vital resources for our Newport County neighbors. We’re so grateful.”

Paddlers and spectators are asked to pay $25 each to enter and there will also be a raffle, silent auction and direct donation opportunities available during the event.