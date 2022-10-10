The Little Compton Historical Society invites community members to their annual Cider Social, a final opportunity to see the 2022 special exhibition The Stories Houses Tell on Sunday, October 16 from 1 to 4 PM.  

The Cider Social is free and open to the public.  There will be complimentary cider and donuts while supplies last, free tours of the Wilbor House Museum, children’s activities, and traditional crafts for all ages. Activities will include a candy haystack, corn husk-doll making, and crafting a decorative Halloween ghost. 

There will also be a Harvest Marketplace. Our still-expanding list of vendors and non-profit organizations will offer hand-carved décor, kindness rocks, prevention and wellness information, photographs, seashell art, silk-screened Little Compton logo items, and one-of-a-kind jewelry. Anyone interested in reserving a free spot in the marketplace is asked to complete the form at littlecompton.org or contact programs@littlecompton.org.  

The Stories Houses Tell special exhibition features items from six private homes, two “lost” houses, and the Historical Society’s own Wilbor House and Quaker Meeting House. These include a spyglass from the Kempton House, a piece of painted glass from Wunnegin, and archaeological finds from the Manton and Church-Collins-Nicholson cellar holes. 

Between now and the October 16, the Historical Society is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 to 5 PM. Self-guided visits of the exhibitions are always available, and Wilbor House Tours are available on the weekends until October 16. Following the Cider Social, the Society will shift to its winter hours. From October 18 through May, visitors are welcome at the Historical Society Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, for self-guided tours of the Everyone Was a Farmer and Terra Nova, Vida Nova exhibits or to visit our museum shop. Visitors can also call to request private tours of the Wilbor House or research assistance by appointment throughout the year. Please note that our buildings are unheated.

