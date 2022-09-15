Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, September 16
Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend
Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket Friday Sept. 16
50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19
Seven restaurants will host unique dining experiences for Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
U.S. Naval War College to host World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at Cardines Field on Sept. 16
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am: J.McLaughlin Sip & Shop
- 5:30 pm: 5th Annual Cardines Classic (Army versus Navy) at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Al Di Meola live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Al Di Meola live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck: Mike Johnson Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, September 17
RI Philharmonic Orchestra to honor The Beach Boys at Pawtucket performance Saturday Sept. 17
Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17.
RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17
Singer-Songwriters Kerri Powers and Lauren King to play Blackstone River Theatre Sept. 1
Rhode Island’s 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: “Gunther Talks Cars” at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm: Cloverbud Ranch End of Summer Bluegrass BBQ
- 1 pm: McMurphy’s at Hibernians Hall
- 2 pm: Born to Rise™ Women’s story festival at Sandywoods
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Ian Motta and Brian Cabral from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck: Sean Barry from 1 pm to 4 pm, Spiffy with Red Cub Nation at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, September 18
Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Mini Firefly Yoga & Wellness Festival at Tiverton Middle School Circle
- 10 am to 5 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am: Mini Firefly Wellness Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 2 pm: Newport Oktoberfest 2022 at Fort Adams State Park
- 2:30 pm: Newport Classical presents New York Brass Arts Trio at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Bristol PorchFest
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: All Day Music Show for Boat Show Sunday featuring Jimmy Weinstock, Brian Cabral, David from Dee Jayne Duo from 12:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 5 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
