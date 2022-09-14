The 51st Newport International Boat Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport along the waterfront.

“The number of new and innovative boats and products, as well as new events, to entertain visitors at this year’s Show is so exciting,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Gates open tomorrow, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

This year’s Show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are making their world premiere or U.S. debut. These 22 vessels and 12 products will be identified with Newport for New Products (NFNP) decals and burgees located throughout the Show. Industry experts will judge each entry on opening day and awards are given in several categories. The People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees before the Show via online voting and all the winners are announced on Friday, September 16. Eleven of the new products are designated as “Green” entries for their environmentally conscious design and new for this year, several entries are highlighted for their “accessibility” features. View the Show Directory for the line-up or visit the website to chart your course.

To add to the Show experience, all boat show attendees can meet Tokyo 2020 Olympian Stephanie Roble and US Sailing Team athlete Mac Agnese at The Bohlin Tent from 1 – 3 p.m. on Friday. For families, join Newport Hospital celebrating 150 years for a children’s activity on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m in The Bohlin Tent. To round out the Show experience, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, the North American fleet of 12 Metre yachts, will be hosting the 12 Metre North American Championships September 16-18. On the final day of racing, Sunday, September 18, the fleet of 12 Metres will be parading through Newport Harbor at approximately 10 a.m. All attendees are welcome at the Newport Yachting Center Marina docks for this must-see moment.

There will be limited box offices on site during the Show days, therefore it is recommended to purchase advance tickets online. Digital tickets will be scanned as visitors enter and a wristband will be applied which grants visitors access to all gates throughout the day. Thursday is opening Preview Day, sponsored by Discover Newport, and tickets are $40* while One-Day Tickets for Friday through Sunday are $30 on the day of. In addition, military families and veterans, as well as residents of Newport County, sponsored by Hogan Associates Real Estate and Carey, Richmond and Viking Insurance, are able to purchase tickets in-person at Gate 1 for $18 with valid ID on Friday, September 16. Children under 12 are free all four days of the Show, courtesy of Newport Hospital.

To make attendees’ experience seamless upon entry, Show management recommends purchasing a parking space online in advance at Easton’s Beach in Newport. A parking pass is $40 per vehicle. There will be continuous, complimentary shuttles to and from the Show site (only 1.5 miles) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If purchasing a ticket online, visitors can add a parking space to their shopping cart when checking out. Visitors who are local can also take the express Jamestown/Newport Ferry to the Show or take the Seastreak ferry from Providence or Bristol, Rhode Island. Both ferries drop off at Perrotti Park, just a short walk to the Show.

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing new powerboats and sailboats, as well as marine equipment, services and accessories. This year, Newport International Boat Show aligned with Better Bay Alliance as its 2022 Charitable Partner with a common mission: to educate and enhance the boating experience by promoting safety for those on the water. Presenting sponsors for this year’s Show are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.

To purchase tickets online, click here. Follow the Newport International Boat Show’s Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, schedules of events, and sponsor giveaways and prizes.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 15th, 16th, and 17th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 18th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.