Good Morning, today is

🌊 The BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Fort Adams State Park this morning. There will a minor traffic impact. Best of luck to all those running!

🌊 Newport String Project is hosting its annual fundraiser, Resounding 2022, today at IYRS.

🌊 Catch Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan on the stage at The JPT today at 3 pm.

🌊 If you missed West Place Animal Sanctuary’s open house yesterday, catch it today.

🌊 Save The Date: Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns next Saturday!

🌊 Congrats to all those who graduated from IYRS on Saturday!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:07 am & 12:49 pm | Low tide at 5:57 am & 5:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 26% lighting.

Happening Today

Six Picks Events: What’s Up this weekend in RI (June 3-5)

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 3-5)

20 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County

BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Newport on June 5

Newport String Project presents its annual fundraiser Resounding 2022 on June 5th

‘Irish Tenor’ Ronan Tynan to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on June 5

West Place Animal Sanctuary opening its gates to the public for Spring Visitors Weekend

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Traditional Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ronan Tynan at 3 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

The Latest from WUN

As your local, independent daily news source, What’sUpNewp runs on advertising from local businesses and the support of readers like you. If you appreciate the news, information, and entertainment that you find here, please consider supporting us.

Local Obituaries

Before We Go

We’ve heard from a few more venues about their ongoing live music series, so we’ve updated this list – Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy during this spring, summer, and fall. Enjoy!

We’ll See You Out There