We’ve got something for everyone this weekend in “Six Picks Music.” From R&B to rock, indie to jazz, there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy some live music. Read on for details.

Friday: Legendary singer Chaka Khan brings her show to the Ballys Twin River Casino in Lincoln Friday night. A ten-time Grammy Award winner, Khan is known for hits like “Tell Me Something Good” and “I’m Every Woman.” You may recall, she last appeared in RI as a surprise guest last summer at the 2021 Folk On festival. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Don’t miss out on a fun show with the “Mighty” Max Weinberg and his Jukebox at the Greenwich Odeum. Bruce Springsteen’s famous drummer leads his band through a collection of classic rock songs including shout-out requests from the audience. Music begins at 8PM. Details here

Friday: Looking for an indie/folk/Americana/rock show? We’ve got you covered at Askew in Providence Friday night with a “Six Picks” approved triple bill from Barn Burning, Swampbirds and Jodie Treloar Sampson. Doors at 8PM, music begins around 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Guitar geeks, this one’s for you. Julian Lage, one of the world’s most celebrated guitarists is playing the United Theatre in Westerly Saturday night. The New Yorker hailed him as among the “highest category of improvising musicians.” Lage explores a variety of genres and has recorded with Nels Cline, Gary Burton and Fred Hersch. Show starts at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: The last time I saw the Winehouse Project … well, I loved it! The tribute band led by vocalist extraordinaire Lisa Kay is playing the Mulberry Vineyards in Chepachet Saturday evening beginning at 5:30PM. The band does a really great job interpreting Winehouse classics, and will play the complete Grammy award winning album Back to Black among others. Details here.

Sunday: Check out a new free monthly series at The Graduate Hotel (formerly The Biltmore) Sunday night in Providence. Singer-songwriter Steve Allain has curated a series of shows with many of the area’s best musicians. This week’s Graduate Sessions features Silks frontman Tyler-James Kelly and singer-songwriter Nicole Gauthier. They’ll trade songs and stories for a great evening of music beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Sunday: Irish tenor Ronan Tynan is playing the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport Sunday afternoon. Tynan first achieved widespread aclaim as a member of the Irish Tenors and has built a solo career since founding the popular trio. Note: Show begins at 3PM. Details here.