Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

24 Aborn Street | $829,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

115 Houston Avenue | $1,200,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

569 Spring St #3 | $575,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

52 Hammond Street | $730,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 Marchant Street | $1,299,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

31 Stockholm Street | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

65 Carriage Trl | $660,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

401 Fairway Dr #401 | $445,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

27 Continental Dr | $1,175,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

220 Morrison Ave | $665,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

545 Bristol Ferry Road

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $630,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

423 Vanderbilt Ln | $3,200,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

74 Buckwheat Avenue | $489,000

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

39 Dory Street | $998,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

240 Holly Circle | $640,000

Open House on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

35 Craig Avenue | $729,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

19 Winterberry Drive | $784,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

25 Rock Street | $305,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Little Compton

380 Long Hwy | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.