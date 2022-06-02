Although it’s technically still Spring, the first weekend in June means it feels like summer is really here! A good weekend to get out on the water and more – check out “Six Picks Events” for some fun this weekend and beyond.

All Weekend: Here’s an idea if you still aren’t sure of the difference between port and starboard. The award-winning tours of the Providence waterfront offered by Cap’n Tom and his crews have found a new home. Providence River Boat Tours now has its own storefront at 101 Dyer St. in Providence, just steps away from the Providence River.

Some of their most popular tours include the Waterfire Cruises, Twilight River Cruises, and Haunted Boat Rides. For a complete list of cruises, booking information, the list of accolades from different publications, and other services, visit their website here.

Friday: “I Love You Baby…” The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS is playing the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 PM. The show is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the New Jersey band that exploded on the scene in the 1960’s. A few tickets remain – details here.

Saturday: The Warwick Symphony Orchestra headlines Symphony in the Park, an annual Gaspee Days event at Pawtuxet Park in Warwick. Music begins at 5PM with Gooseberry Road. Fireworks over Salter’s Grove are planned for after the concert. Details here.

Sunday: The 23rd Annual RI Pride Goddess Show at Alchemy will feature a diverse lineup of performers from the LGBTQ+ community and allies, including Aba “A’Biggs” Armoo-Daniels, Alejandra Blaze, Bettysioux Tailor, The Dust Ruffles, Elemdi Dance Company, Heather Rose in Clover, and Midnight Honey. The fun starts at 1 PM. Details here.

Friday: Food Trucks … Remember when they existed to simply provide coffee, donuts and a smoke for factory workers on a break? Well, modern food trucks continue to increase in popularity, from the most basic providing, well, coffee and donuts, to more sophisticated fare … no one could have predicted gourmet food trucks. Check out a pair of Food Truck Fridays – Roger Williams Park in Providence and Mulligan’s Island in Cranston.

Saturday: The Newport International Polo Series will begin its 31st season with USA vs. Colombia at 5 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at its exhibition venue at Glen Farm in Portsmouth. This week’s event pits Team USA against a team from Bogota, Columbia. Matches are scheduled every Saturday at 5PM. Details here.