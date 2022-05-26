West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates to the community during the Spring Visitors Weekend.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the rescued farm animals that call West Place home while learning about the non-profit organization’s important work.

Founded in 2007, West Place Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a permanent home and lifelong care to farm animals rescued from cases of abuse, neglect, and cruelty. It is a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center that assists sick, injured, and orphaned animals, and releases healthy wildlife back into their natural habitats. West Place has a network of approximately 75 volunteers, who provide essential animal care 365 days a year. The organization provides unique hands-on humane education experiences to students to cultivate a more compassionate community.

West Place says that Visitors Weekends allow the public to meet the farm animal rescues at the private sanctuary. Visitors will learn about each animal’s past and the efforts West Place takes to provide lifelong care for the survivors of animal abuse, cruelty, and neglect. Farm animal welfare becomes less abstract and more personal when visitors start to associate names and faces with this often-overlooked cause.

Interactive and guided tours leave every 30 minutes, and guests can explore the spring plant sale and the West place gift shop, which features unique and hand-crafted items.

Registration is open to all. Tours will sell out so advance online registration is recommended at https://www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, and all donations benefit the farm animals and wildlife of West Place.

West Place Animal Sanctuary is located at 3198 Main Road in Tiverton.