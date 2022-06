Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back!

Scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church in Queen Anne Square on Saturday, June 18 from 11-5 pm, there will be homemade strawberry shortcakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and of course, strawberries by the carton for sale.

There will also be live music from 12 pm to 4 pm and tours of Trinity Church will be offered.

The event will take place rain or shine.