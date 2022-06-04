Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 4.

🌊 Middletown Fire Department and crews from several towns worked a four-alarm fire at the Days Inn By Wyndham Middletown/Newport on Friday.

🌊 The Newport Art Museum is hosting a free community day today.

🌊 Newport Polo opens their season today with USA vs. Colombia.

🌊 The Race For Ukraine will be held today around Conanicut Island.

🌊 West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates to the public this weekend.

🌊 Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School will host an open house today

🌊 Restaurant Rivalry is now open at 41 Bowen’s Wharf (formerly Fluke).

🌊 Travel Advisory: Here’s what road work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled next week.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SSW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:03 pm | Low tide at 5:17 am & 5:07 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Stu Krous from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 8 am, Middletown School Committee at 8 am

Governor Dan McKee

No public events are scheduled for today.

The Latest from WUN

Further Reading

Salve Today – Salve Regina builds memorial for victims of gun violence, encourages action

RI.Gov – Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation and RIDOT Break Ground on Route 146 Project to Kick Off 2022 Construction Season

East Bay – Tiverton senior focuses on his classmates for senior project

