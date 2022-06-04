Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 4.
🌊 Middletown Fire Department and crews from several towns worked a four-alarm fire at the Days Inn By Wyndham Middletown/Newport on Friday.
🌊 The Newport Art Museum is hosting a free community day today.
🌊 Newport Polo opens their season today with USA vs. Colombia.
🌊 The Race For Ukraine will be held today around Conanicut Island.
🌊 West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates to the public this weekend.
🌊 Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School will host an open house today
🌊 Restaurant Rivalry is now open at 41 Bowen’s Wharf (formerly Fluke).
🌊 Travel Advisory: Here’s what road work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled next week.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
- Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine Forecast
- Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – SSW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:03 pm | Low tide at 5:17 am & 5:07 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 18% lighting.
Happening Today
- Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day on June 4
- Newport International Polo Series will open its 31st season on June 4 with USA vs. Colombia
- Race For Ukraine to be held around Conanicut Island on June 4
- Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series will stop at Gillette Stadium on June 4
- West Place Animal Sanctuary opening its gates to the public for Spring Visitors Weekend
- Sea Rose Montessori School partners with local experts for elementary aftercare and summer camp enrichment
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 9 am – Plant Sale at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm – Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 12 pm – Chris van Dusen Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 11 am to 1 pm – Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School Open House
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Little Compton Pride Celebration
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series – USA vs Colombia
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Stu Krous from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 8 am, Middletown School Committee at 8 am
Governor Dan McKee
- No public events are scheduled for today.
Local Obituaries
