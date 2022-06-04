Photo provided by Newport Polo

Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 4.

🌊 Middletown Fire Department and crews from several towns worked a four-alarm fire at the Days Inn By Wyndham Middletown/Newport on Friday.

🌊 The Newport Art Museum is hosting a free community day today.

🌊 Newport Polo opens their season today with USA vs. Colombia.

🌊 The Race For Ukraine will be held today around Conanicut Island.

🌊 West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates to the public this weekend.

🌊 Sea Rose Montessori School Pre-K and Elementary School will host an open house today  

🌊 Restaurant Rivalry is now open at 41 Bowen’s Wharf (formerly Fluke).

🌊 Travel Advisory: Here’s what road work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled next week.

What’s Up Today

Weather

  • Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
  • Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

  • Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight – SSW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 12:03 pm | Low tide at 5:17 am & 5:07 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Stu Krous from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Governor Dan McKee

  • No public events are scheduled for today.

The Latest from WUN

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Local Obituaries

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Further Reading

Salve Today – Salve Regina builds memorial for victims of gun violence, encourages action

RI.Gov – Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation and RIDOT Break Ground on Route 146 Project to Kick Off 2022 Construction Season

East Bay – Tiverton senior focuses on his classmates for senior project

We’ll See You Out There

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.