Middletown Fire Department and crews from several towns worked a four-alarm fire at the Days Inn By Wyndham Middletown/Newport at 1185 West Main Road on Friday afternoon.

Middletown Fire and several other departments responded to a blaze Friday about noon at the Days Inn at 1185 West Main Road, according to a social media post by the Town of Middletown.

Middletown Fire was assisted by emergency crews from Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton, and Naval Station Newport.

“Thin white smoke from the fire could be seen from at least a mile away. No injuries were reported,” the Town reported on social media at 1:05 pm.

See more Middletown Fire and several other departments responded to a blaze Friday about noon at the Days Inn at 1185 West Main Road. Thin white smoke from the fire could be seen from at least a mile away. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/chgZVL7EtK — MiddletownRI (@RiMiddletown) June 3, 2022

Early reports on social media (based on incident command reporting), reported the fire was through the roof. Video posted by those on the scene and reporters shows visible fire and smoke coming from the roof.

See more Viewer submitted video shows a smoky fire at the Days Inn on West Main Rd. in Middletown. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7eGqamrFJW — Steve Laxton (@wpri12steve) June 3, 2022

At 1:20 pm, the Town of Middletown shared on social media, “Police said the rooms in the southwest corner of the Days Inn were vacant at the time the fire broke out. However, there was a big crowd of people expected later today who will now need to find other accommodations after the blaze”.

See more Police said the rooms in the southwest corner of the Days Inn were vacant at the time the fire broke out. However, there was a big crowd of people expected later today who will now need to find other accommodations after the blaze. #DaysInnFire #MiddletownRI pic.twitter.com/e1iwjedAhO — MiddletownRI (@RiMiddletown) June 3, 2022

At 1:22 pm, Middletown Police was asking motorists to avoid the West Main Road corridor if possible for at least the next hour while firefighters continued to work the scene and fought off the heat of the Days Inn fire.

See more Motorists were asked to avoid the West Main Road corridor if possible for at least the next hour while firefighters continued to work the scene and fought off the heat of the Days Inn fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. #DayInnFire #MiddletownRI pic.twitter.com/ddgauafRE4 — MiddletownRI (@RiMiddletown) June 3, 2022

According to Discover Newport’s listing for the Days Inn by Wyndham, the motel has 40 “sleeping rooms”.

What’sUpNewp has reached out to Days Inn and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for comment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Middletown Police. According to the Town of Middletown, no injuries have been reported.

The Town of Middletown has a photo gallery from the scene here.

This is the second four-alarm fire in the last two weeks. The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport suffered significant damage and has permanently closed after a fire at its hotel on May 23.

This story is breaking and will be updated.