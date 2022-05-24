Newport Fire Department and mutual aid are on the scene of a fire at 151 Kalbfus Road, The Wayfinder Hotel.

The incident is currently on its 3rd alarm, and an additional 3 engines and 2 additional ladder trucks have recently been called to the scene. Providence Canteen-4 is also en route to the scene.

Incident Command is reporting an active fire between floors.

On Twitter, several incident alert accounts have reported that Incident Command has ordered firefighters out of the building due to a collapse on the second floor. Ladder crews are conducting roof ventilation at this time.

At this time, the cause of the fire and if there are any injuries is unknown. What’sUpNewp has reached out to authorities for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Incident Updates on Twitter

