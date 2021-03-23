The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport will soon have a sister property.

Wayfinder’s owner, developer, and operator Dovetail + Co today announced that it has moved into the Hawaii market with the acquisition of Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Located along the Ala Wai Canal within close walking distance to Waikiki Beach, the company writes today in a press release that the hotel will be rebranded as the Wayfinder Waikiki following a renovation of the property’s 228 rooms, 70-foot saltwater lagoon pool, and multiple bars and restaurant spaces.

Wayfinder Waikiki will be part of Dovetail + Co’s diverse portfolio of unique properties across the United States. In March of 2020, the company opened Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills followed by the Wayfinder Hotel in Newport in May of 2020. Dovetail confirms that it has a third project under development on New York City’s historic Bowery.

Dovetail + Co was founded by veteran hotelier Phil Hospod. Dovetail & Co and Hospod will lead the renovations at Wayfinder Waikiki while Springboard Hospitality will oversee daily management and operations. Dovetail + Co says that it is confident in the enduring appeal of Oahu, a destination that has historically been a hospitality stronghold within the U.S. lodging market.

“At Dovetail + Co, we’re big believers in travel’s ability to inspire, transform and connect people,” said Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co in a statement. “We have an important opportunity to be a part of the tourism industry’s rebound during this historic time.”

“Travelers are hungry for exciting yet approachable lifestyle hotels that help them dig deeper into the destinations they’re visiting,” Hospod said in a statement. “Everyone knows that Waikiki has a famous beach and Diamond Head is undoubtedly special. However, there is so much more to discover. Whether it’s food, fitness, fashion or something else, Wayfinder Waikiki will help our guests find Oahu’s unique take.”

To support the brand’s growing footprint, Dovetail + Co confirms that it has expanded its leadership team to include prominent hospitality professionals who have created independent hotels that are cherished and celebrated in global lodging markets.

“Hotels are a ‘we’ business,” Hospod said. “It takes a talented and dedicated team to execute a vision from concept to keys. I’m honored to grow the Dovetail + Co team along with our portfolio. The acquisition of Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel is the first of what we believe will be an active year as we build toward a promising future.”