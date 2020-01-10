Haynes Group tapped to transform The Mainstay Hotel & Conference Center into The Wayfinder

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Haynes Group Inc. announced today that they have begun the transformation of The Mainstay Hotel & Conference Center into The Wayfinder, a 115,000-square foot hotel and conference center.

Owned by Dovetail + Co., and with the help of designers Reunion Goods & Services, the boutique-style hotel will open re-imagined in the spring of 2020.

From The Archives – Mainstay Hotel sells for $14.34 million (Jan. 29, 2019 )

“Newport has a rich history and a strong sense of community, and we are excited to have the opportunity to help Dovetail transform a neighborhood with The Wayfinder,” said Michael Haynes, Co-Founder of the Haynes Group in a press release. “Not only are we taking a historic hotel and making it fresh and exciting, but we have the opportunity to help provide a fantastic customer journey for the hotel and its guests. That’s what Haynes Group is all about.”



Haynes Group takes a “customer-centric approach to hospitality projects”, according to a press release from Haynes Group. The company says they have over ten years of experience working with some of the region’s top brands such as the Hyatt Harborside Hotel, the Revere Hotel, and the Crown Plaza Hotel.

- Advertisement -

“We view ourselves as an extension of the hotel,” explains Haynes. “Our desire to understand our client’s business and what’s important to their guests is what makes these projects so appealing to us.”

Haynes Group says that they worked with Dovetail + Co. to understand their business goals and plan a construction schedule that allows them to minimize disruption to guests while optimizing revenue per available room. The renovation will occur in five phases, working one building at a time so that construction won’t be happening near any occupied guest rooms.

“With the Wayfinder Hotel, we’re reimagining what a Newport hotel can be, rethinking the basics, and engaging local talent who genuinely care about their craft and community. So, we’re thrilled to have the Haynes Group tackling our head-to-toe renovation. As Southern New Englanders, we know they’ll take pride in the details just like we do,” said Phil Hospod, The Wayfinder Hotel developer and CEO of Dovetail + Co in a press release.

The boutique-style hotel will feature 195 guest rooms, a lobby, fitness center, an outdoor pool, pool shack, a full-service restaurant, cafe, and new meeting and event spaces.

Related – Mission Middletown marks fourth restaurant for Mission Group, fifth will open at The Wayfinder Hotel

Located at 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, The Wayfinder is located at the gateway to Newport in a neighborhood that is undergoing a major transformation. This emerging hub will be part of the future Newport Innovation District and Newport North End, Carpionato Group’s $100 million dollar redevelopment of the former Newport Grand Casino site. The mixed-use development will feature office, residential, retail, medical, and restaurant space.

The Wayfinder is under construction and scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.