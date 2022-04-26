The International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA), in full support of the people of Ukraine and in solidarity with our Northern Europe 12mR fleet, is honored to endorse RACE FOR UKRAINE, a fundraising regatta around Conanicut Island, coordinated by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station to be held on June 4, 2022.

International 12mR fleet gathered at recent World Championships in Helsinki, Finland 2021 (left) and at Newport, Rhode Island 2019 (right) photos: SallyAnne Santos, Ian Roman

Spearheaded by Newport’s 12mR fleet, the event was envisioned by 12 Metre Yacht Club Commodore and ITMA Americas’ Fleet Vice President, Steve Eddleston. Owner of the America’s Cup winning 12mR Weatherly (US-17), Eddleston quickly assembled a team of collaborators throughout the sailing community to orchestrate the event. Included are Ida Lewis Yacht Club (ILYC) and Bristol Yacht Club (BYC) who will provide simultaneous race starts at each end of the Bay and the Herreshoff Marine Museum (HHM), who will serve as Organizing Authority by registering and scoring all entries. While hosted by the 12 Metre Yacht Club, the event is open to all sailboats with PHRF ratings. Official event charity, Heart to Heart International (HHI) will track the donations of each boat individually enabling the broadest base of donors to “back their boat” with online contributions.

Eddleston said, “The most important competition will be the fundraising drive off of the water with each boat vying for top donation bragging rights. I’m hoping this event will clearly demonstrate that sailors everywhere stand with the people of the Ukraine.” All proceeds will go directly to Heart to Heart International (HHI), a global humanitarian organization whose mission is to improve healthcare access around the world by ensuring quality care is provided equitably in medically under-resourced communities and in disaster situations. This top-rated Charity Navigator organzation has already sent 3 mobile medical facilities (Clinics in a Can) and $13 million in medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Members of the International Twelve Metre Class include a sizable and very active fleet of Vintage 12mRs in the Baltic Sea. The 2021 EVLI 12mR World Championship held in Helsinki, Finland hosted competitors from throughout the region. ITMA Northern Europe Fleet Vice President, Patrick Howaldt said: “We whole-heartedly support the efforts of our American friends and will be following the competition online with great interest.” ITMA President, Paul Buttrose added: “On behalf of the International Twelve Metre Class, which includes a worldwide membership, it is most gratifying for me to support this important cause which is in urgent need.” Newport’s 12mR fleet is expected to turn out in force for this event; in addition to Weatherly (US-17), early entries include 1958 Cup winner, Columbia(US-16) and Nefertiti (US-19).

TO REGISTER, DONATE AND FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: HTTPS://12MYC.ORG/RACEFORUKRAINE

Source: International Twelve Metre Association