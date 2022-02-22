This. Is. Monster Jam ! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Foxborough for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Foxborough fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Yellow Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.

- Advertisement -

The Stadium Championship Series Yellow features 12 skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. 2021 Stadium Series champion Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger® aims to repeat as series champion. Tyler Menninga makes his Stadium Championship Series debut during the 40th anniversary of the legendary Grave Digger®. Charlie Pauken returns to his roots in Monster Mutt®, the truck he drove when he claimed the 2010 Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle Championship. Fan-favorite and two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title holder Bari Musawwir in Zombie , military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune and Camden Murphy in Bakugan Dragonoid look to lock in the championship.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers are able to purchase advance tickets starting today, February 22, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on March 1. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.